'And You Roar Again,' Writes Maanayata Dutt Sharing Glimpses Of Sanjay Dutt Prepping For KGF Chapter 2

Maanayata Dutt’s latest Instagram story is proof that when it comes to her husband and actor Sanjay Dutt, she is his biggest cheerleader. The former actress shared a video on her Instagram story, in which Sanjay can be seen sweating it out at the gym for his role in the upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2. Sharing glimpses of Sanjay’s workout routine, Maanayata added, “And you roar again.” The Instagram Story also featured a GIF that read, “I believe in you.” The hashtag accompanying the Instagram story read, “Adheera,” which is the name of the character played by Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming Prashanth Neel directorial.

Sanjay Dutt fans got a detailed view of his look in the upcoming action drama after the Hindi trailer of the film released on Sunday. Sanjay plays the role of Adheera, the dreaded leader of the local tribe. According to the recently released trailer, viewers will witness a turf war between Yash’s Rocky and Adheera. The first KGF movie ended with Rocky killing Garuda and winning the loyalty of KGF mine workers. Adheera returns to claim what he calls are his mines in the second chapter of KGF. Rocky, however, is in no mood to let go of his hard-earned status, as he is the same boy who had promised his mother all the luxury and comfort. Raveena Tandon also stars in the upcoming movie as the Prime Minister of the country, also keen on destroying Rocky’s claim to Kolar Gold Mines.

The movie is set in the 70s era and features Yash in a retro look, while Adheera's appearance is heavily inspired by the Vikings.

KGF: Chapter 2, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, will be released on April 14. The much-awaited sequel of the 2018 movie will witness a heavyweight ensemble star cast including Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The pan Indian release will be available in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

