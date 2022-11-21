Andhra Culture Minister RK Roja Performs At Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskruthika Sambaralu

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja, along with artists, recently set the dance floor on the second day of Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskruthika Sambaralu at Mahati auditorium on Sunday in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. She enthralled the audience by performing with the artists on stage.

The cultural festival is being organised by the state creativity and cultural commission of the department of culture as a prelude to the 50th birth anniversary of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She attended the event as the chief guest and shook a leg on both days of the event. The dance videos of the minister are now making rounds on the internet.

RK Roja also shared a small glimpse of herself on Instagram, dancing with the performers with enthusiasm and gripping the audience. The Cultural Minister can be seen coordinating with the dancers and gracefully performing. By the end of the Reel, she gave the artists a group hug.

The minister penned the caption of the video in Telugu which loosely translated, “As an artist, I promise that I will support artists to deliver our ancient culture and traditional arts to the future generations."

Watch the video here:

The commission has planned to hold four regional-level events at Tirupati, Guntur, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam. The winners of these regional festivals will take part in the state-level programme to be held in Vijayawada on December 19 and 20.

On his birthday the state chief minister will distribute the prizes at an event to be held at Tummalapallu Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

