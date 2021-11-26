Andhra Minister Perni Nani Responds to Megastar Chiranjeevi's Tweet on Ticket Prices

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government brought an online ticketing bill for transparency and there’s been a huge controversy over the prices of movie tickets ever since.

The bill AP Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2021 paves the way for the state government to administer an online movie ticketing system in the state.

By introducing an online transparent ticketing system, the government will be able to check the exploitation of moviegoers and regulate ticket pricing.

It is learned that in this context, Megastar Chiranjeevi has appealed to the AP government and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Twitter to reconsider the cap on the price of movie tickets.

In his Tweet, Chiranjeevi stated that it is pleasing to see the introduction of an online ticketing Bill for transparency for the benefit of moviegoers but also urged the CM to reconsider the decision and have a low cap on prices as the survival of the Telugu film industry and many families who depend upon cinema hangs on government’s decision.

In response to Chiranjeevi’s Tweet, Perni Nani, Minister of Information and Public Relations said that Chiranjeevi mentioned the movie ticket prices to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Nani also revealed that producers, distributors, and exhibitors have repeatedly demanded the government for the bill.

Meanwhile, the AP Assembly on Wednesday passed the bill to regulate the sale of movie tickets in the state. The AP government says the online movie ticket booking system will be accessible and convenient to all.

“People can book their favourite movie tickets through mobile, internet, and SMS," said Perni, who moved the bill on behalf of CM. The government has also made it clear that theatre owners will be paid cash daily through the Reserve Bank of India.

