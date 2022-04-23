Andhra Minister RK Roja's Phone Goes Missing, Only For a Few Minutes. Read More

Actor-turned-politician RK Roja Selvamani, also the two-time MLA from Andhra Pradesh’s Nagari constituency, was recently inducted as a minister in CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet. She is serving in the capacity of state tourism minister and has vowed to position her state as one of the top tourist destinations in the country.

Recently, Minister Roja visited SV University to attend a review meeting of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh. Consequently, she gave her mobile phone to one of her aides when she was put up at Padmavathi Guest House. However, her aide forgot that he had the minister’s phone in his pocket.

In the chaos that ensued, Minister Roja searched her phone using all the means. Help from the police was also sought to trace the phone. But soon the aide realised that the Minister’s phone was in his pocket all this while.

After doing phenomenal work as an actor, RK Roja has achieved success in her political career as well. Being inducted as a cabinet minister at the age of 49 is a big achievement for her. Roja has come a long way since starting her political journey in 1998 when she joined the Telugu Desam Party.

On April 11, Roja shared heart-warming pictures of her induction ceremony. “The induction of new ministers into the Andhra Pradesh cabinet is a promising change. A warm welcome to all the ministers who took oath today. May we together take our beloved state to greater heights," she wrote as the caption on Instagram.

Upon being inducted into the Andhra Pradesh cabinet, RK Roja left her popular shows Jabardasth and Extra Jabardasth.

