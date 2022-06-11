Andhra Minister Roja Selvamani's Special Wish For Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan

The wedding of Tollywood star Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on June 9 has been trending on social media platforms. From Nayanthara’s stunning bridal look to the heartwarming pictures of the couple, fans and celebrities have been talking about everything and wishing the couple their best.

It was not just celebrities from the world of cinema who wished the couple but politicians as well. In a tweet posted on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement, Roja Selvamani also extended her best wishes to Nayanthara and Vignesh. The former actor tweeted the wedding pictures of the star couple and tweeted in Telugu, “Nayanthara-Vignesh will be married for hundreds of years. Happy married life to both of you. Stay blessed."

The couple opted for an intimate ceremony in Chennai where Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was also present among a legion of stars. Nayanthara was dressed in a statuesque all-red sari from JADE by Monica and Karishma and layered with jewellery from Goenka India.

The 37-year-old wore a signature Zambian Emerald Choker, the Polki and a Large Russian Tumble necklace, along with a Satlada, comprising seven lines of diamonds, rose cuts, polki and emeralds in a heritage setting for the wedding. She also wore Cabochon emerald studs and an emerald and diamond maangtikka that completes her look. Meanwhile, Vignesh wore the traditional white and gold veshti, shawl, and kurta. He accessorised his look with a wristwatch.

On Friday, the couple visited the Tirupati Temple. Nayanthara was spotted in a yellow saree accessorised by a heavy choker and matching earrings. The Bigil actor kept her usual signature minimal look by styling her hair in a neat bun. Vignesh, on the other hand, was spotted wearing a mundu and a shirt as he arrived at the temple with the lady superstar.

Vignesh also revealed that Nayanthara and he had planned to get married at Tirupati Temple, but due to logistics, that plan could not materialise.

