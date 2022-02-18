Andhra Movie Ticket Finalising Panel Holds Meeting, To Submit Report Within a Week

The movie ticket finalising committee has decided to submit its final report on the issue to the Andhra Pradesh government within a week. This came after the panel held its fourth meeting on Thursday at the Secretariat in Velagapudi of Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati. A 13-member committee, headed by a senior official of the state government, was formed on the directions of the Andhra Pradesh High Court after a section of Tollywood demanded a hike in ticket prices.

The members of the panel on Thursday discussed various issues relating to ticket and snack prices in theatres. The meeting was held ahead of big-budget movies like Bheemla Nayak starring actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, Rajamouli’s RRR and Prabhas starrer Radhe Syam.

Advertisement

After the meeting, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Vice-President Mutyala Ramdas said, “We will submit a report to the government on movie ticket prices and other issues next week. We expect the government will issue a Government Order on ticket prices soon."

Ramdas added the Telugu Film Chamber has already submitted its proposal on the issue of ticket prices. He expressed hope that the Andhra Pradesh government will take a satisfactory decision for the general public and the film industry.

“If the budget of movies crosses Rs 100 crore, they should be considered as special movies," he added.

Earlier last week, a delegation of Tollywood, led by actor Chiranjeevi, had discussed the ticket price issue with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Movie Artists Association (MAA) President Manchu Vishnu had also held talks with CM Reddy.

The movie ticket issue pertains to an Andhra Pradesh government order of April 8, 2021, fixing the rates for cinema hall tickets. Theatre owners filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. On the directions of the court, the state government, on December 28, 2021, set up a committee comprising all stakeholders to decide on the prices.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.