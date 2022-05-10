Andhra Pradesh Man Dies While Watching KGF: Chapter 2 in Theatre

The Prashanth Neel-directed KGF: Chapter 2 continues to wreak havoc at the box office. The action drama, starring Yash, has become India’s third highest grossing movie after Aamir Khan starrer Dangal and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion. KGF: Chapter 2 is about to reach the Rs 1200 mark in terms of box office collection worldwide.

When the Yash fans are celebrating the film’s success, surprising news of a man dying at the theatre while watching the film has been reported from Andhra Pradesh. A man in Andhra Pradesh died while watching the movie in a theatre in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh on May 9. After getting the news about this incident, the police reached the theater and sent the body to the Eluru Government Hospital for autopsy.

A case has been filed and the investigation is underway. The police are yet to find out the cause of death.

KGF: Chapter 2 has earned over Rs 400 crore in Hindi. According to a film trade analyst, the multilingual action drama has grossed over crore worldwide. This makes KGF Chapter 2 the second film to join the Rs 1000 crore club this year.

According to sources, a popular OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video has purchased KGF: Chapter 2 digital streaming rights for a record price of around Rs 320 crores. The movie, which released on April 14, will reportedly be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 27 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

On the other hand, Yash fans are waiting for a third part of the KGF franchise.As the film has already given hints in its sequel. In the third part, Rocky Bhai aka Yash will show his power at the international level, according to reports. Sanjay Dutt’s role as the antagonist Athira has been appreciated well by the critics and audiences alike. Raveena Tandon, on the other hand, played a powerful role as the Prime Minister. Rao Ramesh and Prakash Raj were seen in key roles in the film as well.

