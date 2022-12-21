Andhra Pradesh Theatrical Rights of Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka Sold For A Huge Amount: Report

After headlining two consecutive flops, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has pinned high hopes on his much-awaited Telugu film Dhamaka. The upcoming action comedy is all set to hit the big screen on December 23, on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Ahead of its theatrical release, team Dhamaka is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film in the Telugu-speaking states.

In the latest development regarding the film, the makers have reportedly cracked a stellar deal for its Andhra Pradesh distribution rights. According to reports, Dhamaka’s Andhra rights have been sold for a whopping Rs 9 crore. If trade analysts are to be believed, the makers have managed to secure an impressive deal despite two back-to-back flops delivered by Ravi Teja.

Team Dhamaka recently took the audiences’ excitement about the Telugu film a notch higher by finally unveiling its trailer. People Media Factory launched the trailer of Dhamaka on December 15, which was quick to garner a lot of attention on social media. So far, it has amassed more than 5 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

At a grand pre-release event held in Hyderabad, Ravi Teja expressed his confidence in Dhamaka. He shared, “Dhamaka is a good movie. Our entire team is very confident. I love Prasanna’s humour. Dhamaka is brilliantly written and directed by Trinatha Rao."

Written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Dhamaka marks Ravi Teja’s final film of 2022, after Khiladi and Ramarao On Duty. The 54-year-old will be seen playing dual roles, as Swamy and Anand, in the film. Besides him, the action entertainer also stars Sree Leela, Jayaram and Sachin Khedekar, among others in key roles. It is jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad, under the banners of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory, respectively.

Read all the Latest Movies News here