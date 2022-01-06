Andhrawala Producer Reveals 2 Reasons Why Jr NTR Career Suffered Back in 2004

Andhrawala, starring Jr NTR, was the biggest release of the 2004 Sankranthi, exceeding all expectations.

Avula Giri, a South film producer, in an interview recently revealed two reasons why Jr NTR’s Andhrawala and his career suffered. Speaking to IndiaGlitz, he said that the first reason was that Jr NTR had already given a big hit with SS Rajamouli’s ‘Simhadri’ a few months before the release of Andhrawala.

The second reason was the ‘Andhrawala’ audio function in Nimmakuru that was attended by 15 lakh people. This incident was a major setback for the film ‘Dishti.’ According to him, such a ruckus should not have been created.

According to Avula Giri, the incident was so big that Tarak (Jr NTR) had to walk half a kilometre to reach the dais. Even Suresh Babu Garu and K Raghavendra Rao Garu were unable to reach the Dais. There was a long traffic jam, and hundreds of vehicles crawled on the roads for hours, trapping many celebrities. Not only that, the two female leads — Rakshita and Namita — had to walk several kilometres.

According to the producer, around 100 buses and cars, special trains, were used to transport people.

But recently, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Jr NTR mentioned all this as the most memorable moment of his career.

Jr NTR recently revealed on a talk show that he had slipped into depression after a never-ending struggle at the beginning of his career. Tarak entered the industry at the age of 18 and didn’t see how he could do anything better at the time. However, he is now in a better phase of his career and will soon be seen in RRR.

