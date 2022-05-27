Andrea Jeremiah Stuns Fans in a Ten-Year-Old White Saree

Andrea Jeremiah is one of the most talented actors of the South film industry. Andrea has cultivated a huge fan base through her terrific acting and gorgeous looks. Apart from acting as a leading lady, Andrea is also a great playback singer. In fact, Andrea has enthralled many fans with her sizzling dance performances as well.

The 36-year-old is a fashionista at heart and knows how to make heads turn. Andrea has an impressive presence on social media and often delights her fans by sharing stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram.

Recently, Andrea amped up the oomph factor by sharing breathtaking pictures of herself in a white saree. Fans have loved this elegant look of Andrea in a regal saree. Andrea has captioned the post as, “Same saree same me 10 years later". Andrea’s post has gone viral with over 180,000 likes on Instagram.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that Andrea last wore this saree ten years ago at an event, and she was also pictured with Kamal Haasan there. Fans are marvelling at the fact that Andrea has managed to repeat an outfit with so much grace and poise.

Andrea Jeremiah started her career in the film industry as a singer. She soon starred in several Tamil movies like Pachaikili Muthucharam and Taramani.

Andrea won many accolades because of her terrific performance in Vada Chennai. She also featured in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. The actor has many films, including Maaligai, Kaa and director Mysskin’s Pisasu 2, lined up.

Advertisement

Recently, the teaser of Pisasu 2 was released and it generated tremendous buzz. Andrea will also be playing the role of a mythical aquatic creature in a new fantasy film, which will be directed by Dinesh Selvaraj.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.