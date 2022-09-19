Andrea Jeremiah’s 'Girl in the Mirror' Pics Will Take Your Breath Away

Tollywood actress Andrea Jeremiah has often bewitched viewers with her photoshoot diaries and stunning vacation pictures. She has established herself as a talented actress in films like Aranmanai 3, Vattam, Vishwaroopam 2, and Taramani. Besides inspiring fans with her fit and healthy workout routines, Andrea is a social media stunner, dropping breathtaking snaps of herself.

Recently, the actress has once again blessed our feed giving us a sneak peek into one of her photoshoots. Taking to Instagram, Andrea exuded model-next-door vibes, winning hearts all over again.

“Girl in the mirror," she captioned the images, adding a purple heart emoji.

Andrea looked like a million bucks, decked up in a lavender cut-out dress with a risque slit in the middle. She struck a dreamy pose in front of a well-lit mirror amid a soft golden hue. The actress opted for an open hairdo, leaving her brunette tresses open.

The next frame captured Andrea high on aesthetics, flashing a subtle smile for the click. She posed with one hand on the mirror, her head slightly tilted to the left, looking flawless in the mellow golden light.

The moment Andrea uploaded the pictures on her Instagram space, fans landed in the comments o shower her with compliments, dropping heart and heart eye emojis. While one user called the Vada Chennai actress “Cute" another remarked, “beauty at its best."

For the unversed, the Tollywood beauty is also a profound singer. She lent her voice to the foot-tapping O Solriya Mama song from the film Pushpa-The Rise starring Allu Arjun. Recently, the actress and singer added another feather to her cap.

Andrea has released her maiden singing album Flavors, creating a buzz on social media. Taking the announcement on her Instagram space, the actress expressed her gratitude to the co-creators by penning an emotional note. “It’s been a year of waiting & a decade in the making… but our maiden English album ‘Flavors’ is finally ready for the world read a part of her extensive caption.

Check out the album cover here:

Andrea will next be seen in Mysskin’s Tamil movie Pisasu 2.

