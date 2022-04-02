Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller Have Broken Up? This is What We Know

American actor Andrew Garfield and model Alyssa Miller have reportedly broken their six-month relationship. The development comes just a month after both of them made their first red carpet appearance together at the SAG Awards in February 2022. Andrew and Alyssa were apparently too busy with their work schedules to take out time for each other.

“Andrew and Alyssa were a really beautiful couple and things were going great at first,” a source told The Sun. “They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other.”

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also had some differences brewing up which was evident from Alyssa Miller’s absence at multiple award nights where Andrew Garfield posed alone for the paparazzi. His most recent appearance came at the Oscars 2022 where he was nominated in the Best Actor category for tick tick…Boom but lost to Will Smith who overshadowed his own victory by slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage.

The source further said the break-up was disappointing for Andrew as the actor would have wanted to share his Best Actor nomination excitement with someone, but it “just wasn’t supposed to be.”

Andrew, who had back to back hits in the form of tick, tick…Boom and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is now looking to spend some time alone after a hectic few months.

In the past, Andrew dated actress Emma Stone and singer Rita Ora, while Alyssa was in a relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhall.

In 2018, Andrew went into detail about his idea of romance and relationships. “I do believe in love at first sight but I also believe that you would love absolutely anybody if you knew their story,” he had said, as reported by The Sun.

