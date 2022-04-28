Andrew Garfield Announces Break from Acting, Says He Wants to 'Just Be a Bit Ordinary for a While'

Andrew Garfield, known for his as the Amazing Spider-man, has decided to take a hiatus from Hollywood and acting. The actor had a busy 2021, with several hits like “The Eyes of Tammy Faye", a biopic following the life of Tamara Faye Valley and “Tick, Tick … Boom!", alongside Vanessa Hudgens, not to forget his reappearance as Spider Man in Marvel’s “No Way Home."

Garfield also stars in “Under the Banner of Heaven", as a detective investigating the murder of a mother and her daughter. In a recent interview with Variety, Andrew Garfield opened up about taking a break from acting among other topics.

In the interview, Garfield stated that, “I’m going to rest for a little bit, I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season.I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."

The actor continued that, “I think it was actually a necessity for us to have game nights and go into nature and hike and you know, swim and dive and lakes and dance and eat good food so that we could really come back and fully give ourselves. We had to keep on taking care of ourselves so that we can take care of the story."

On the work front, Garfield is geared up for the release of religion-murder themed “Under the Banner of Heaven" on 28th of April this year. The actor was also nominated as “Best Actor" for an Academy Award for his performance in “Tick, Tick… Boom!."

