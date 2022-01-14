Andrew Garfield Recalls 'Beautiful' Scene with Zendaya That Sold Him on Spider-Man No Way Home

Andrew Garfield recently confirmed what compelled him to return to the Spider-Man franchise. Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest Spider-Man film, stars Tom Holland as the current Peter Parker, with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprising their older roles in “surprise" cameos.

Garfield recently shared one of his favourite scenes from the movie, and it was none other than the scene with Zendaya’s MJ. The actor spoke up about the scene, describing it as “beautiful" and ultimately convincing him to suit back up for No Way Home. Garfield last played Spider-Man in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which ended on a somber note for his Spider-Man following the death of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone).

“There was so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him," he told Variety.

The scene under discussion is one in which Zendaya’s MJ is seen slipping from a great height and Andrew’s Spider-Man saves her just in time. The scene mirrored what occurred in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 when Emma Stone’s Gwen is seen falling, but Andrew is unable to save her. The scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home proved to be a redeeming moment for Garfield’s character and one of the film’s fan favourites.

“My Spider-Man has the potential to save his younger brother’s romantic relationship. And, by doing it for his younger brother, he was able to heal the most traumatic event in his own life," Garfield stated to the publication.

The scene in No Way Home where Garfield’s Spider-Man secures Zendaya’s MJ on her feet is arguably the most emotional, with his character choking back tears at the memory of his lost love.

“I’ll say the image of me catching [Zendaya’s] MJ — that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing," he said of his decision to feature in the most recent Spider-Man film.

The new film, which stars Holland as the ‘current’ Marvel Spider-Man, has a storyline that connects disparate Spider-Man universes and franchises, including Garfield’s and Tobey Maguire’s original cinematic webslinger.

On the professional front, Garfield was most recently seen in the biographical musical drama film Tick, Tick… Boom!, which was premised on Jonathan Larson’s stage musical of the same name. The film received critical acclaim and was named one of the best films of 2021 by the American Film Institute, and Garfield was nominated at the 79th Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. The actor’s next appearance will be in Dustin Lance Black’s crime drama miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, based on Jon Krakauer’s book of the same name.

