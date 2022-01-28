Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland Get Together for Their First Post-Spider-Man No Way Home Interview

Over a month after the film’s release, the three Spider-Man actors reunited for an interview and discussed how they felt a sense of ‘brotherhood’ in the film. Tobey and Andrew also discussed their viewpoints on joining Tom’s latest Spider-Man film. Tobey played Spider-Man in three films directed by Sam Raimi, while Andrew played the web-slinging superhero in Marc Webb’s Spider-Man films.

In their first interview together, Andrew Garfield told Deadline that what convinced him to join the film was the realization that his role would make a significant contribution to Tom’s journey as a superhero: “It wasn’t like they were just asking us to come to say hello and then leave, but to have our presence be in service to Tom, to Tom’s journey and where he is as Peter Parker."

Andrew discussed how his and Tobey’s Spider-Men were important in Tom’s character development: “I love the destiny feeling of the multiverse expanding in this film, and actually, without Tobey’s Peter and Andrew’s Peter being present for Tom’s Peter at this very moment, he may not become the Peter Parker that he’s supposed to become. Getting three Spider-Men together could go one of two ways, and I think it’s a testament to these guys that it went the way that it went, which was a brotherhood, which is just beautiful."

Tobey, on the other hand, said that what he liked about the film was that it felt more like a ‘celebration.’ Tobey mentioned a conversation he had with producer Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige: “To me, when artists or, you know, people who are steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them, that, I don’t know, I just wanted to join that."

He also confessed being a ‘big fan’ of Tom and Andrew, which helped his decision a great deal as well: “I’m a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing, but yes, I was also going, ‘well, what are we going to do? ‘And that was a bit mysterious.

Tom stated that he shared the ‘alienating’ feeling of playing Spider-Man with Tobey and Andrew while working with them. He’s made some wonderful memories, he added : “This film for me was as special as an experience could ever be, sharing the screen with these guys, you know. Playing Spider-Man can be quite an alienating experience because you know - we’re the only three blokes who’ve done it. So, to share that with you two and for it to have been such a wonderful experience, of which I have such amazing memories."

Tom had previously hinted at his departure from the Spider-Man franchise, stating that he wants to pass on the opportunity to younger actors, which he reiterated in the interview.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, recently surpassed Jurassic World at the global box office to become the most successful film of all time. The film was released in India a day before it was released in the United States, and it grossed an impressive 212 crore in India despite theatres being closed in some parts of the country.

