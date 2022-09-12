Anees Bazmee on No Entry Mein Entry: 'Don’t Want to Cash in on the Popularity of the Franchise By...'

After a lot of buzz and speculation, it was confirmed that Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor’s film No Entry will get its sequel No Entry Mein Entry. In a recent interview, filmmaker Anees Bazmee said that the film is finally coming together and will have Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan taking the narrative ahead from where it ended in the first film. The director also said that they “might just roll in January."

“We don’t just want to cash in on the popularity of the franchise by making something mediocre, but want this film to live up to its previous part. When we first spoke about making a sequel as a team, we bounced off several ideas, which we discussed and eventually rejected. Finally, in 2016, we came up with a one-line idea, which we all agreed upon. Developing a script around this one-line idea and then writing the dialogues took a lot of time. People say that one should leave their brains behind while watching such films, but to make such a film jahan log apna dimaag apne ghar chhod kar theatre mein aye aur enjoy kare, we have to work our mind a lot," he told ETimes.

He continued, “If you tell a writer to weave a script keeping 10 heroines in mind, he is definitely going to be dazed." Bazmee also added that he wished the heroines from the first part- Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Esha Deol Takhtani and Celina Jaitly, are also a part of the sequel.

The director also shared Salman, Anil and Fardeen’s reactions to the script. He told the publication, “Salman has loved the script. Fardeen, too, is quite excited. Anil ji ko maine ab tak kahani nahi sunaiyi hai. We have done so many films together, so he counts on me. Once the final touches are done, I will narrate it to him."

