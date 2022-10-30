Anees Bazmee Reacts to Salman Khan Exiting No Entry 2 Rumours, Says 'If He Doesn't Want to Do It...'

Anees Bazmee broke his silence on the reports claiming that Salman Khan has opted out of No Entry Mein Entry, a sequel to No Entry. The director and actor were reuniting for No Entry 2 17 years after the original film was released. However, recent reports claimed that Salman might no longer be a part of the sequel.

Reacting to these claims, Anees confessed he wasn’t aware of Salman’s decision and learned about the turn of events through the media. While he is yet to talk to Salman about it, he said that if Salman doesn’t want to do the film, they will not go ahead with the sequel.

“If Salman Bhai is willing to do the film, we will make it. If he doesn’t want to do it, we will not do it. I am waiting for his call. Whenever I meet him I’ll ask him what to do about the film," the director told Bollywood Hungama.

The news about Salman opting out of No Entry Mein Entry was reported by the Times of India earlier this week. The report claimed that Boney Kapoor had a fallout with Salman apparently over his son Arjun Kapoor’s relationship with Salman’s former sister-in-law, Malaika Arora.

The publication quoted one of their sources as saying, “No Entry is a franchise owned by producer Boney Kapoor. There is no way Salman can do the sequel without Boney’s legal consent. Boney has told his friends he would happily give Salman the right to the sequel. However, Salman hasn’t asked. So technically there is no ‘No Entry Part 2’."

Meanwhile, Salman is busy with two upcoming projects. The actor has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (previously known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali) in the making and has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. He is currently also busy with his hosting duties for Bigg Boss.

