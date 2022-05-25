Anek Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Witnessed the ‘Pain of North-East People' for the First Time In College

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to get back on the screen with his much anticipated Anubhav Sinha directorial Anek. The movie that has been keeping Ayushmann fans on toes, is slated to release this Friday. The 37-year-old actor has been going all out to promote the film. During his recent interaction with Prabhat Khabar, the actor revealed that it was during his early college days that he first witnessed ‘the pain of north-east people’.

For those unaware, Anek is set against the geopolitical backdrop of North East India. Khurrana revealed that he was called an outsider. He said, “(I felt the pain that people from the north-east face) for the first time when I was in college. I must be 19, we had a Manipuri guy who called me Mayang (it means an outsider). I asked him why he does so, and he told me ‘you guys treat us as outsiders, so we will call you outsiders’.

Ayushmann added, “Anubhav sir’s yoga teacher is also from Meghalaya and I got to hear many things from him."

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor has lived and studied in Punjab and his mum too is half-Burmese - half-Punjabi. He talked further about the northeast, Ayushmann shared that is a woman-centric society.

He said, “Unlike the entire world, all the shopkeepers there are women, the men take care of the kids. Even my mom who was a Burmese, used to tell me. North east is way more progressive than the rest of the country and perhaps we can become like them if we connect them with ourselves."

Ayushmann’s upcoming film Anek is his second collaboration with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. In Anek, he plays the role of an undercover security official who has been asked to take care of a mission in the northeastern region of the country. The film also stars Andrea Kevichusa who will be marking her debut with Anek. The movie is set to release on May 27.

