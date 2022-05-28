Anek Day 1 Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Has a Poor Start, Collects Rs. 2.11 Crs

Ayushmann Khurrana is back on the big screens with Anek. The film, helmed by Anubhav Sinha, was aimed to tell the audience about the conflicts of the north-east. Ayushmann Khurrana often called the film as an extension of Article 15 in most of the interviews. However, the opening day numbers of the film is not that heartening.

On its opening day, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek has collected just Rs. 2.11 crores. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, it is a poor start. He mentioned, “The starting point was extremely low, although the biz did improve towards evening." Needless to say, a lot depends on its collection over the first weekend. Check out Taran’s tweet on Anek here:

Advertisement

Ayushmann’s other successful films like Andhadhun and Bareily Ki Barfi had also registered low opening day numbers, but became successful. While the Sriram Raghavan film had opened at Rs. 2.70 crores, the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari helmed film collected Rs. 2.42 crores. His last film on the big screens, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan had collected Rs. 9.55 crores, and it was his third highest opening day number.

The film’s collection is quite low compared to Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collection. The Anees Bazmee helmed horror comedy had collected Rs. 6.52 crores. The film’s total collection has now reached over Rs. 98 crores and it is expected to cross the 100 crore mark today.

News18’s review of Anek read, “There is too much to do in order the form a base and too little time. What holds the film back is its screenplay which fails to generate interest one hour into the film. For a film set in the hotbed of insurgency, it was important to keep the audience engaged throughout. If it wasn’t for its cast, Anek would’ve been a test of your patience. Thankfully, it isn’t."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.