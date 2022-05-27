Anek Review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Starrer May Test Your Patience, But It's Worthwhile

First things first, it becomes perfectly clear that director Anubhav Sinha has too much on his plate already. To understand the conflicts in the Northeastern part of India the literature has always been scarce. And even if it was available, the interest was never there. Sinha’s Anek fumbles on numerous occasions; nevertheless, he does not make a meal of it. The primary reason for that is the cast.

Ayushmann Khuranna plays Aman, an undercover officer working for the government. He is deceiving and charming, a first for him. Andrea Kevichüsa makes her debut as Aido, a boxer who wants to make a mark for herself in the midst of all the chaos. It is refreshing to see JD Chakravarthy on the screen, who retains his nonchalant charisma. Manoj Pahwa stands out too. A towering government official who’s too shrewd to be deceived. But it is Loitongbam Dorendra doing justice to his screen time that will impress you. An ageing revolutionary who is now getting ready for a peace agreement with the government. His expressions are melancholic yet piercing as a man who has seen way too much violence.

The screenplay lags at many points. The first half may leave you twitching at your seats. Nevertheless, Sinha manages to pull you back in the second half, to an extent, somehow. A rare feat. Perhaps, what catches your attention is the authenticity that he stresses on. The characters are real and rooted. The questions that they ask are pertinent.

There is no doubt about the fact that Sinha is asking questions here. What is identity? How does one define it within the framework of a nation? How is it that multiple identities form the bulwark of nationhood? And how much liberty does the nation allow for it to express itself?

But there is too much to do in order the form a base and too little time. What holds the film back is its screenplay which fails to generate interest one hour into the film. For a film set in the hotbed of insurgency, it was important to keep the audience engaged throughout. If it wasn’t for its cast, Anek would’ve been a test of your patience. Thankfully, it isn’t.

