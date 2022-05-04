Anek Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana Leaves Fans Excited As He Begins 'Mission For Peace'

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Anek. On Wednesday, the actor took to his social media handles and dropped the teaser of the film. It begins with the Ayushmann talking about how certain parts of our country are still not united with others. “Humaara desh anek hisson se judkar bana hai. Phir kyu kuch hissey humse Aaj bhi juda hain…Anek rahe Jab ek samaan. Har hissey mein hindustan..Mission for peace begins! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan," he can be heard saying.

Dropping the teaser, Ayushmann Khurrana also revealed that the trailer of the film will be released tomorrow i.e on May 5. “Ab har dil bolega- #JeetegaKaunHindustan Trailer out tomorrow, Stay Tuned!" he wrote.

Anek is a political action thriller that stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. In the movie, he is playing the role of an undercover cop for the first time in his career. Earlier, Ayushmann talked about his role in the film and said, “This is the first time the audience will see me in this avatar. I have played a cop before but this is the first time they will see me going undercover. Joshua in Anek is street smart and intelligent. He knows his way around people and can fight bad guys not only in a physical capacity but also with his great intellect. I was very pumped to try my hands at portraying Joshua as it gave me an opportunity to explore something I hadn’t done before. I owe it to my audience to offer them new experiences with each film."

Anek is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced along with Bhushan Kumar. The film is shot in extraordinary locations in the North East. The film is all set to release on 27th May 2022.

