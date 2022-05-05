Anek Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Gives Goosebumps As He Turns Undercover Cop To Bring Peace In India

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s much-awaited movie Anek has finally been released. On Thursday, the actor took to social media and dropped the trailer of the film. It begins with introducing the actor as an undercover cop who works for the security of North-East India. He further mentions that his job is to deal with separatist groups in the region. The trailer then presents how Ayushmann enlists a woman to infiltrate the group and gather intelligence regarding separatists.

In the trailer, Ayushmann can also be seen getting into the debate of who is a ‘North Indian’ and a ‘South Indian’. When Ayushmann asks a man from Telangana about why he that he is a North Indian, the man argues because he is fluent in Hindi speaking. To this, Ayushmann says, “So Hindi decides who is from the North and the South?" When the man says no, he further adds, “So, it’s not about Hindi, either!"

The trailer shares several glimpses of politics and gripping action sequences that the film will bring. It also reveals that Ayushmann Khuranna’s mission in the movie is to bring peace to the country. The hard-hitting dialogues will leave you impressed as well. From the trailer, one thing is certain, the film will surely impress the audience.

Talking about the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Anek celebrates the spirit of truly being an Indian. Anubhav sir is pushing the envelope and setting a benchmark with his passionate storytelling with this film. My character Joshua compelled me to do things I had never done before, both physically and mentally. With the right guidance and training, I gave this role my best shot to bring life to everything Anubhav envisioned for the film."

“Anek has been my most challenging film so far. It’s based on a topic that’s probably been less spoken of in the county. It re-emphasises the fact that inspite of being different in our cultures, traditions, languages, India can rise above and win as a country," said filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.

Anek is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced along with Bhushan Kumar. The film is shot in extraordinary locations in the North East. The film is all set to release on 27th May 2022.

