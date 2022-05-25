Aneri Vajani Leaves Anupamaa to Participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi: There's No Scope of Coming Back

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey, is one of the most top-rated television shows of all time. Aneri Vajani portrays the character Malvika from the same show and has also gained a lot of praise for her acting chops as a supporting character. However, Aneri Vajani is no longer a part of this daily soap and has shot her last episode ten days ago with slim chances of returning back to act on the show.

Speaking about her experience with ETimes, as Malvika, Vajani talked about the moment she realised she could do more and explore more as an actor. She continued that when the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi narrated the character of Mukku, she realised that she could explore so much as an actor. The actress further adds that Malvika’s character shed light on the more graphic and badder side of domestic violence that was a game-changer for the show and even for her as an actor.

Malvika had virtually disappeared from the show for some time until she was brought back during Anupamaa and Anuj’s wedding celebrations. Commenting on the same, Vajani says that after the short break, when the producer asked her whether she would like to come back, she said she had to return for the character. She also adds, “Par ab khatam ho gaya hai and there is no scope of coming back to the show (smiles). I have been a part of Anupamaa and Anuj’s pre-wedding rituals. Maine saari rasme nibha lee bas shaadi mein nahi rahungi. I will enjoy the wedding from Cape Town."

Aneri Vajani is all geared up to be a ‘Khiladi’ and will soon be appearing as a contestant in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi’s twelfth season. This will be Aneri’s first reality show. Her fans seem to be as excited as her for her participation in the stunt-based show. Vajani further said, “Initially, I was skeptical whether I would be able to do it, but once I have made up my mind, I put my heart and soul into it." The actor has been hitting the gym regularly to tone up and get ready for the show.

Aneri also mentioned her desire and hope to only play lead characters in her future projects. She elaborated that she liked playing strong characters like Mukku, but now she’ll only focus on taking up lead roles.

