In a recent interview, Aneri Vajani opened up about the negative comments she faces because of her weight and how she has been incessantly body-shamed. She further added that she is unaffected by these comments.Aneri Vajani is currently a part of the 12th edition of the adventure-ridden reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty , Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In an Interview with ET Times she says, ‘Mocking someone for eating too much is as bad as telling a thin person that he doesn’t eat or ‘arre bhai kuch kha le’. Time and again Aneri has been body-shamed online and she admits that she is unaffected by such trolls and just replies, “Angoor nahi mile toh angoor khatte." She adds, “Being slim and being unfit are two different things. I am slim but I am not unfit "

Aneri emphasized how she has always let her work speak for her and not her physique. She talked about how casting directors or makers cast her because of her raw and relatable girl-next-door vibe. “For me because of the body type I have, I don’t look like a model. I give a very girl-next-door, raw vibe. When people look at me they get that vibe from me and they like that aspect about me. The rawness that I’ve about me, I want it to stay with me forever," she said.

She thanked her genes which helps her to maintain her body, she can easily gain and lose weight which is essential for an actor. So, her being thin never posed any problem on the acting front, she was always able to put on or lose weight when she was asked. “There are so many people who think a lot before eating. I don’t have to think I can eat anything, I am blessed by God. I just enjoy life," she concluded.

