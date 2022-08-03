Angad Bedi's Adorable Reel With His Father Will Surely Make You Gush, Watch

Angad Bedi is an underrated face in Bollywood. Having started in critically acclaimed projects like Pink and Inside Edge, the immensely talented actor has managed to carve a niche for himself. Born to the former Indian cricket captain, Bishen Singh Bedi, Angad Bedi played cricket up to Under-19 level for Delhi. His latest social media is a testament to how much he loves his father.

On Tuesday, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor took to his Instagram handle to share an endearing reel with his father Bishen Singh Bedi. The adorable father-son duo were all smiles for the short selfie video that also had Sidhu Moose waala’s popular song ‘Baapu’ playing in the background. Many celebs and fans were gushing with cuteness over the viral reel.

Advertisement

Various known faces from the Bollywood Industry like Vicky Kaushal, Ashish Chowdhry, Suni Grover, Harshdeep Kaur, Saba Pataudi as well as the actor’s wife Neha Dhupia spammed the comment section with red heart emojis. Meanwhile, his fans were kind enough to leave sweet compliments. One of the fans wrote, “@Angadbedi Just love the Noor on his cheeks. Much love to him!", Another fan commented, “Seeing Bedi Sir after so many years! Regards always."

Advertisement

At his prime, Bishen Singh Bedi was primarily a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979 and formed part of the famous Indian spin quartet. He played a total of 67 Tests and took 266 wickets. He also captained the national side in 22 Test matches. Bedi wore a colourful patka and has voiced outspoken and forthright views on cricketing matters. He was awarded the Padma Shri award in 1970. Bedi holds the world record for the most economical bowling figures in a 60-over ODI match amongst the bowlers who had completed their quota of overs (12 overs).

Advertisement

On the professional front, Angad Bedi is all set to collaborate with the R.Balki for a segment of the anthology film Lust Stories 2 alongside Mrunal Thakur. According to a source that disclosed the information to Entertainment Portal PinkVilla, “Angad and Mrunal are paired opposite each other, and the final script is also locked. R Balki and Angad share a great bond, and are happy to collaborate once again post Ghoomer. They start filming from August 7 in Mumbai. R Balki has already begun work on the pre-production, and is aiming to wrap up the film by mid-August."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here