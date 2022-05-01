Angelina Jolie Makes Surprise Ukraine Visit, Shares Lunch With Refugees, Meets Kids at Hospital; Pics

Hollywood actor and UN humanitarian Angelina Jolie visited the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday. According to Maksym Kozytskyy, the Governor of Lviv Regional State Administration, Jolie had arrived in the city to speak with displaced people who have found refuge in Lviv. Jolie has been a UNHCR Special Envoy for Refugees since 2011.

“For all of us, this visit has been a surprise," said Lviv regional governor Maxim Kozytski on Telegram. A series of pictures from Jolie’s Ukraine trip has also surfaced on social media. In one of the photos, Jolie is seen interacting with refugees displaced by the war with Russia at the Lviv railway station. The actress also visited a hospital to meet kids wounded in the Kramatorsk railway attack in Lviv, Ukraine.

Another footage posted by a Facebook user shows Jolie dressed in a grey sweatshirt and trousers as she visited a coffee shop. She signed autographs for fans who approached her and waved at other customers in the cafe.

Last month, in her role as special envoy, Jolie visited Yemen, where millions of people have been displaced by war.

