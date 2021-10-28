Angelina Jolie Poses with Five of Her Kids on Eternals London Premiere Blue Carpet

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and five of her children — Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, and Maddox — once again graced the blue carpet for the Eternals London premiere on Wednesday. The actor was seen with her five kids at the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming Marvel movie last week, and last night the actress reunited with them for another public appearance. Jolie attended the Rome Film Festival premiere of The Eternals, with her two daughters Shiloh and Zahara on Monday. Only 17-year-old Pax was missing at the premiere.

Angelina Jolie Wears Versace Custom Dress for Rome International Film Festival Red Carpet

For the London premiere of the superhero movie, Jolie was seen wearing a custom Valentino Haute Couture look consisting of an oversized black blazer and sweeping maxi skirt layered over a white silk button-up shirt.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Shiloh once again upcycled a dress earlier worn by Jolie. The teenager was seen wearing an altered version of the black-and-white Dior dress which the 46-year-old actor wore for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil press conference in 2019. The original dress worn by Jolie was a tropical-print frock featuring a wrap-style bodice and a floor-sweeping hemline. But Shiloh added her own twist to the dress and turned it into a youthful dress. Shiloh’s upcycled version of the Dior dress featured gathered straps, a sweetheart neckline and a much shorter length.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Vivienne also wore the same dress she wore to the LA premiere of Eternals. The young teen was seen wearing a beige-coloured dress. During the LA premiere of Eternals, Jolie’s daughters Zahara and Shiloh were seen recycling their mother’s previous red carpet looks. The actress has spoken on how she and her children believe in sustainable fashion. Speaking to E! News’ Daily Pop earlier this week, Jolie said how she encourages her children to pick pieces from her wardrobe and make it their own. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it’s your turn."

Jolie will be seen playing the role of a superhero for the first time in the upcoming Marvel movie Eternals.

