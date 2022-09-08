Angelina Jolie’s Former Company Sues Brad Pitt For USD 250 Million in French Chateau Dispute

Ex-couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who got married in 2014 after years of dating, share six children together. However, things soon turned sour after their wedding as Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. In the latest update on the duo’s turbulent relationship, Angelina’s former company has now filed a lawsuit against Brad Pitt for USD 250 million. The actress’s former company named Nouvel LLC said that the actor ‘stole’ their joint French wine business from her and then proceeded to secretly move assets to friends and certain ‘vanity’ projects, reported The Daily Mail.

The firm accused Brad Pitt of stealing resources that included USD 1 million on a swimming pool and even more on a recording studio. The cross-complaint filed by Nouvel LLC appears to be legal retribution–after Brad sued Angelina and claimed she illegally sold her stake in Chateau Miraval, a French castle and wine brand. The report mentioned that the actress held on to her shares of Miraval but later sold it to beverage giant Stoli in 2021.

The same publication quoted the lawsuit which said that Pitt embarked on a ‘multi-faceted, years-long campaign to seize control of Chateau Miraval’ and appropriated the company’s assets ‘for his benefit’ and that of his friends and companies. The lawsuit mentioned that his twin objectives were to ‘usurp the value of Jolie’s company, Nouvel, and to obtain sole ownership of Chateau Miraval.’ It further added that Angelina wanted to sell her half shares to the Inglourious Basterds actor when they split but he allegedly tried to add ‘gag clauses about their fights in the contract.’

It is noteworthy that Angelina and Brad bought the chateau together in 2008 and used it as their wedding venue in 2014. The intimate wedding only saw 20 guests.

