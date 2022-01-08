Home » News » Movies » Angry Bigg Boss 15 Fans Trend 'Public Winner Umar Riaz' With Over 1.75 Mn Tweets Post His Eviction

Umar Riaz, who is a doctor by profession, has reportedly been evicted from Bigg Boss 15 house.
Soon after the news of Umar Riaz's elimination emerged online, Bigg Boss 15 fans flooded the internet with the hashtag 'Public Winner Umar Riaz' trend.

Entertainment Bureau
Updated: January 08, 2022, 15:41 IST

Bigg Boss 15 fans are upset with the news of Umar Riaz’s elimination from the show. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 15 could see the eviction of Umar Riaz from Salman Khan’s show this weekend. Though nothing has been confirmed officially by the makers, a recent tweet from Umar’s brother and former Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz seemingly confirmed Umar’s eviction.

Soon after the news of Umar’s eviction emerged online, his fans flooded Twitter with posts calling out the makers for the “unfair" move. Not just that, the hashtag ‘Public Winner Umar Riaz’ has been trending since Saturday morning with over 1.75 million tweets (and counting).

Some reports are claiming that Umar has been evicted from the Salman Khan show for being physical with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal in a recent episode. One user tweeted, “Shame on makers for doing this to an outsider just to bring their channels faces on top." Another one said, “Makers used Umar and his huge fanbase for their own benefit."

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz tweeted: “Well played @realumarriaz “Love you bro". Post his tweet many expressed their anger, while others questioned if the news of his eviction was true. Asim’s girlfriend, actress-singer Himanshi Khurana also slammed makers for the “unfair" eviction.

first published: January 08, 2022, 15:41 IST