Angry Bridesmaid's Rant About Being Served Chips, Sliced Fruit at Friend’s Wedding

When friends and families are invited to weddings, they frequently look forward to a rich buffet or a nice sit-down lunch. Another bonus of being on the guest list is a free bar. However, this was certainly not the case for one bridesmaid, who had the nightmare of attending a friend’s wedding that required just minimum work. She was so taken aback by the lack of preparation that she snapped photographs to show the world.

According to 7 News, the irate bridesmaid shared images of the ‘meal’ to a wedding-shaming Facebook page, where she screamed against the newlyweds for offering such a meagre spread.

Advertisement

According to the post, the couple offered a bag of chips, chopped veggies, a croissant, and little bits of fruit to their guests for their wedding ceremony, which drew criticism. This “feast" is something you’d be pleased to discover in your school lunchbox, but it’s probably not what you’d anticipate at a wedding.

“We get our ‘food’, which was half a croissant sandwich, fruit on a stick, veggies in a cup, and a bag of chips," wrote the bridesmaid.

She went on to say that it was just the tip of the iceberg in terms of mishaps at the wedding. “None of the chairs matched at the reception, it just looked a mess."

While the haphazard choice of chairs might be disregarded, some were as irritated by the weird lunch offered. People in the Facebook community were eager to remark and express their shock at the unusual gift.

One mother remarked it resembled what she gave her children for lunch rather than a lavish wedding meal. “This is literally what I gave my toddler for lunch today minus the chips," commented one.

Advertisement

“They couldn’t even spring for a full sandwich? Just half each?" another wondered. Another person called it “the saddest thing" they had ever seen.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.