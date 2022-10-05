Angry Jaya Bachchan Shouts At Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport, Abhishek Bachchan Calms Her Down; Watch

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan has never been fond of the paparazzi. The actress has time and again made headlines for her reactions to the sea of cameras around her. On Wednesday, yet another video of Jaya Bachchan shouting at the paparazzi surfaced online. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress was seen at the Mumbai airport with her son Abhishek Bachchan.

In the video shared by a paparazzo, Jaya was seen stepping out of the car and making her way to the entrance with Abhishek in tow. Jaya appeared displeased with the paparazzi present there and started shouting at them. “What are you’ll doing?" she asked them angrily, before adding, “Hadd hoti hai (There is a limit)." Abhishek was seen trying to calm her down.

Jaya was recently seen making her way to a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai and spending time with Kajol. In a video from the pandal, Jaya was seen greeting Kajol but chose to keep her mask put. Kajol was seen telling Jaya, “Mask utharna padega (You have to remove your mask)," urging her to show her face. Jaya eventually caved, posing for pictures with Kajol sans the mask. The brief moment brought back memories of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in which Jaya and Kajol play a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo.

The veteran actress has been away from the big screen and focusing on her political career. However, she will soon make a comeback with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani next year. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead while Dharmendra, Jaya, and Shabana Azmi play pivotal supporting roles. In interviews earlier this year, Dharmendra expressed his joy in reuniting with his Guddi co-star for the film.

Jaya’s last big screen appearance was a cameo in Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s Ki & Ka in 2016.

