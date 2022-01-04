Angry Krushna Abhishek Warns Kapil Sharma After He Trips and Falls on TKSS Stage; Hina Khan Shares Inspiring Post From New York City

With his hilarious performances on The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian Krushna Abhishek has always tickled the funny bone of the audience. When the RRR team, including SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan, dazzled the show, he once again made everyone fall off their chairs. However, he became enraged at Kapil Sharma when he tripped on the stage while wearing a sari and issued a stern warning to the host for forcing him to do things that he would probably never do in his life.

Hina Khan, who rang in her new year in New York City, shared an inspiring post with her online followers. The 34-year-old actress was spotted in a fashionable winter ensemble as she posed for the pictures. Hina was wearing black leather pants which she paired with a baby pink fluff jacket. The former Bigg Boss contestant completed her look with chunky black boots and a grey woollen headband. Sharing the picture on Instagram she wrote, “Never stop looking up. Remember God Will always guide you and protect you."

Tiger Shroff is currently busy filming Heropanti 2, the sequel to his debut film. On Tuesday, Tiger Shroff updated his work album on Instagram and posted a photo of himself from the sets of Heropanti 2.

With the arrival of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country, it seems cinemas may have to close down once again. The recent development is not good news for the makers of the Telugu film RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. The movie was scheduled to release on January 7, however, the surge in coronavirus cases across the country and the subsequent restrictions have compelled the makers to postpone the movie indefinitely.

Things are not going smooth for Jacqueline Fernandez as the Bollywood actress has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. After getting embroiled in conman Sukhesh Chandrasekhar’s controversy, she is now under the spotlight for her mother’s health.

