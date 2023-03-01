Angry Naga Shaurya Asks Man To Apologise After He Slaps His Girlfriend; Video Goes Viral

Telugu actor Naga Shaurya was fuming and asked a man to apologise after the actor saw him slap his girlfriend. The incident took place bang in the middle of the day, with numerous people surrounding them as the fight intensified. A video of the same has surfaced online and is now going viral.

In the video, Shaurya confronted the man in question in the middle of a busy road in Hyderabad for slapping his girlfriend. The man, who was also angry in the video, defended his abusive action by stating that she is his girlfriend while the girl tried to calm the man and cool the situation down. Shaurya refused to let go of the man until he apologises for slapping the woman.

“Why did you slap her on the road? She could be your lover, but it doesn’t mean you can misbehave like this. Say sorry to her," Shaurya was heard saying. Several people joined Shaurya and urged the man to apologise. The video has now caught Twitter’s attention with many people lauding Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi actor.

“@IamNagashaurya great doing brother," a Twitter user wrote. “You Have My Respect Brother

@IamNagashaurya," added another. “Respect towards u increased bro @IamNagashaurya," a third user said.

On the work front, Naga Shaurya will be seen in his upcoming film Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi. The Telugu flick is slated to release in theatres on March 17. The actor shares the screen with Malvika Nair, it is directed by Srinivas Avasarala. Last year, Shaurya also made the headlines for his wedding with Anusha Shetty. Their wedding pics had gone viral.

