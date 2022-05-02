Angry Parthiban Throws Mic At Audience During Iravin Nizhal Song Launch, AR Rahman Stunned; Watch

Director Parthiban lost his cool during a song launch of his new movie Iravin Nizhal. The Tamil filmmaker was joined by AR Rahman on Sunday in Chennai for the song launch when the incident took place. A video from the scene has been shared online, showing an angry Parthiban throwing the mic at the audience, leaving Rahman speechless. The director later apologised.

As reported by India Today, it all began when Parthiban and AR Rahman were chatting on stage and stand-up comedian Robo Shankar asked the filmmaker to pass the microphone. Parthiban got angry and threw the mic at him while saying, “You should have asked this before." Partiban’s act left everyone in shock.

Parthiban later apologised for it. He said that he was under immense pressure following sleepless nights. “It was an indecent thing. I am sorry," he said, as reported by Indian Express.

Advertisement

Iravin Nizhal is reported to be “the world’s first non-linear single shot movie". Parthiban returned with the experimental film following the critical success of Oththa Seruppu Size 7. Iravin Nizhal stars Parthiban in the lead as well. The film also stars Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, Priyanka Ruth, Brigida Saga, Sneha Kumar, Anand Krishnan and Chandru.

The first look of Iravin Nizhal was unveiled in March this year by Mani Ratnam on the official page of Madras Talkies on Twitter. “The most compulsive innovator of Tamil Cinema. You continue to surprise us," read the tweet. The poster was also accompanied by a video snippet of AR Rahman, who has composed the music for the film.

A video was also attached to the poster in which Rahman described Parthiban as a “passionate filmmaker and performer." “I was enthralled by his enthusiasm for film and his willingness to attempt new things, new words, and new ideas for the score. So, when he mentioned it (the film) would be filmed in one take, I imagined it would be something special. He also took me through the entire rehearsal. When I first viewed the movie, I was blown away by his ability to accomplish so much. And there was a huge difference between what I saw at the rehearsal and what he shot. He’s a fascinating artist to collaborate with," Rahman said.

Advertisement

Iravin Nizhal is expected to hit the theatres in September 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.