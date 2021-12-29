Angry Rubina Dilaik Blasts 'Genius' for 'Badly Editing' Her Old Beauty Pageant Pic

Dealing with online trolls has become part and parcel of the lives of celebrities nowadays. Some choose to ignore them while some choose to lash back at them. However, Rubina Dilaik, who is known to be a firebrand, is not one to take any sort of crap from trolls. Her recent dig at an online troll who thought shabbily editing a throwback pic of her was amusing is testimony to that.

One of her fan pages had shared a heavily edited old pic of hers from the time she was crowned ‘Miss Shimla’ alongside a recent pic of hers with the caption, “The struggle is real". The post that was made on December 14 did not go down well with Rubina and she was left miffed and disgusted with the editing. She took to her Instagram stories and shared the picture with a sly dig addressed to the person who edited the photo. She wrote, “I want to meet the genius who edited the ‘left’ picture… And ask how badly beaten up was he or she with life…"

This is not the first time that the actress has lashed out at people online. After testing positive for Covid19 earlier this year, she had gained some weight and faced criticism for it. Her fans had called out to her for losing her fashion sense and being negligent about her weight gain. She was also called pushy in her career choices and that she did not hire the right kind of PR. In an Instagram post that included a sun-kissed photo of herself, Rubina had called out to these people for fat-shaming her and dubbed them pseudo fans. She had received support from fellow industry colleagues and friends who lauded her spirit.

Rubina, who won the 14th season of the reality show Bigg Boss has been a beauty pageant contender in her early days having been crowned Miss Shimla in 2006 and winning the Miss North India Pageant held in Chandigarh in 2008. On the work front, she has signed her first Bollywood movie Ardh, marks the directorial debut of music composer-singer Palaash Muchhal and co-stars Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.

