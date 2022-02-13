Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar to Star in Actor's Son-in-Law Karan Boolani's Directorial Produced by Rhea Kapoor?

Actor Anil Kapoor seems to be ageing in reverse and never sits still. When it comes to his work, the actor is constantly on the move. He keeps signing film after film. The latest on his front is his son-in-law Karan Boolani’s movie, which will also star Bhumi Pednekar. In addition to this, the film will be produced by Karan’s wife, Rhea Kapoor Boolani. The shooting will kick off in Delhi.

According to ET Times, the film will be a modern take on relationships, with plenty of romance and sensuality. The balanced cast is still being put together.

When contacted by the portal, Karan did not deny the story. He merely stated, “I can’t talk about it. I am shooting for something in the second half of 2022, but things are not yet finalised."

Karan and Rhea were both recently infected with COVID. But they are doing fine now. The couple had carefully quarantined themselves, leaving nothing to chance.

Bhumi, on the other hand, is currently basking in the excitement of Junglee Pictures’ recently released film ‘Badhaai Do.’

Anil Kapoor was most recently seen in the Netflix thriller AK vs AK, in which he co-starred with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. He was also featured in Malang, alongside Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has a jam-packed schedule ahead of him. He will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, a Dharma Productions film co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. The actor also joined Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The actor has also signed up for the highly anticipated film, Fighter, along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Aside from his work, the 65-year-old actor’s Instagram and Twitter accounts are filled with images of him sprinting, working out, or flaunting his fitness. With his fit body and easy charm, the ‘Nayak’ actor is giving Bollywood’s young Turks a run for their money. Anil has been engaging his fans with regular posts that include glimpses of his fitness routine.

