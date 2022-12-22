Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff To Reunite For Anees Bazmee’s Chor Police?

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff are one of the most bankable duos in B’town, and they starred together in films like Ram Lakhan, Karma and Kabhi Na Kabhi. The Ram Lakhan of Bollywood, as they are popularly called, are supposedly ready to team up for another venture. According to a report published in Pinkvilla, this film is titled Chor Police and is touted to be a comic caper. There are reports that Subhash Ghai and Anees Bazmee will be producing this film. As stated in the publication, Ravi Jadhav is being considered for directing Chor Police.

Reportedly, Anil will play a character, who comes from a family of thieves; while Jackie will depict the role of someone from a police officer’s family. As of now, the script of Chor Police has been finalised and everything else is also expected to be sorted out by early next year. In addition to Anil and Jackie, there are reports that makers are looking for a younger pair to enact the male and female leads. As per sources, it will be a signature Anees Bazmee film, which will have the typical elements of romance, comedy and a touch of family drama as well.

Advertisement

Apart from Chor Police, Anil and Jackie are also going to essay pivotal roles in some other projects.

Anil has bagged an important character in a Disney+ reality series, Rennervations. Here, the actor will appear alongside actor Jeremy Renner, with whom he worked in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol in 2011. Despite the fact that they both appeared in this film, they have not shared screen space together. But now with Rennervations, it is going to change. Anil has shared an update on his Instagram story regarding this series recently.

Advertisement

Jackie essayed an important role in the film Life Is Good, directed by Ananth Mahadevan. He received accolades from the audience for his acting. According to viewers, Jackie has the ability to get his teeth in the skin of the character, which makes Life Is Good a must-watch.

Read all the Latest Movies News here