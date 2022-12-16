Anil Kapoor And Sunita Kapoor Prove Why Twinning Is Always The Best Idea

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have been one of our favourite B-town couples. He recently shared a few pictures of himself and his wife Sunita Kapoor on Instagram. In the photographs, Anil and Sunita were dressed identically. Anil wore a black pyjama and a floral-patterned kurta. Sunita appeared dressed in a dark gown with thick borders. She completed her look with a matching necklace and earrings.

They were seen smiling ear-to-ear in the pictures. In one of the images, Anil smiled as he turned to meet his wife. Sunita held Anil’s arm while looking directly at the camera. They were both smiling indoors in another image. Anil also shared some the photos of himself in natural poses.

While sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Looking at you (red heart emoji) @kapoor.sunita." Rhea Kapoor and daughter of the couple commented, “Mommy is the chicest."

On May 19, 1984, Sunita and Anil exchanged vows. They dated for ten years before getting married. Anil proposed to Sunita after signing the film Meri Jung, which was regarded as his breakthrough performance. Their three children are daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, as well as son Harshvardhan Kapoor. Sunita and Anil just celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary.

Anil was last seen in Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo. The film also starred Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul. It did well at the box office. Anil is working on a Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Another film he has is Animal, a gangster drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is set to be released in 2023.

