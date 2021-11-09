Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday Wishes for Harshvardhan are Sweet, Sassy

Anil Kapoor’s son, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, is celebrating his 31st birthday today, November 9. Adorable and thoughtful birthday wishes have been made by his father, sister Sonam Kapoor, and cousin Arjun Kapoor. Sharing a couple of pictures with the birthday boy, Anil thanked Harshvardhan for always keeping him on his toes and for the shoes to go with it. Neetu Kapoor also wished Harshvardhan a happy birthday in the comment section of Anil’s post.

Sonam shared a series of childhood and current photos to wish her “best baby brother" happy birthday. In the caption, she expressed that Harshvardhan has grown into an amazing man. Sonam wished that he reaches his potential and fulfils his dreams. She further added, “But on your birthday I mostly wish for your health and happiness."

Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram Stories and extended birthday wishes to the actor. Sharing posts from Harshvardhan’s official Instagram account, Anand wished him a “happy birthday."

Mother Sunita Kapoor penned a beautiful birthday post for her son. She wrote that the bond between a mother-son is a special one and it remains unchanged by time or distance. “It’s the purest love, unconditional and true. Happy Birthday my son. Love you so much," she added.

In the comment section of Sunita’s post, Anupam Kher and Sanjay Kapoor wished the actor, while Farah Khan wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of your life."

Arjun Kapoor dropped a pun-loaded birthday post for the birthday boy. Sharing a few snaps, featuring him, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Nirmal Kapoor, and of course Harshvardhan, Arjun wrote “posting these because we got lucky the birthday boy gave us a few pictures." The post further read, “Continue to walk the path not often taken like you always do (It’s not like you are going to listen to anyone so do what makes you happy and have fun while you are at it).

Anushka Sharma also wished Harshvardhan on his special day.

Harshvardhan’s latest project was Netflix’s anthology Ray. The actor was lauded for his performance as Vikram Arora, in the episode Spotlight, which was helmed by director Vasan Bala.

