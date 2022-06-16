Anil Kapoor Breaks Down in Tears As He Remembers His Mother on Superstar Singer 2 Set; Watch

Actor Anil Kapoor is awaiting the release of his family drama JugJugg Jeeyo, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. The star cast is busy with the promotions, for which they graced the sets of the reality show Superstar Singer 2. A promo of the upcoming episode, shared by Sony TV, showcased how one of the performances reminded Anil Kapoor of his mother, and he got teary-eyed.

“Super Mani ki khoobsurat aawaz ne bhar diya Anil Kapoor ji ka dil aur chhalak pade unki aankhon se aanson (Super Mani’s melodious voice filled Anil Kapoor’s heart and the actor got teary-eyed)," the caption alongside the promo video read.

Contestant Mani sang Kya Hua Tera Wada from 1977 film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. After Mani’s performance, his mother also came on stage, and the makers showcased the story of the mother-son duo. Upon witnessing their struggle, Anil Kapoor recalled how his mother also used to sew half pants and shirts for him during his childhood.

An emotional Anil Kapoor said, “Mani ko dekh kar, unki mata ji ko dekh kar, mujhe apna bachpan yaad aagaya. Wo machine yaad aagayi. Sewing machine thi, haath se bhi chalti thi, paaun se bhi chalti thi (After seeing Mani and his mother, I’m reminded of my childhood. I remember the machine. It was a sewing machine that could be operated with both hands and feet)."

Controlling his tears from rolling down, the actor further said, “Jis tarah aap ye pant aur shirt banati hai, mere liye bhi meri mummy banati thi (The way you stitch pants and shirts, my mother, too, used to sew for me)."

The promo video ended with Varun and Mani hugging Anil Kapoor, while Kiara showered love on the young contestant.

Meanwhile, JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release in cinemas on June 24. The music album of the film has been well received by the audience. Touted to be a family entertainer, the film also marks YouTuber Prajakta Koli’s Bollywood debut.

