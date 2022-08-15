Anil Kapoor Celebrates Independence Day by Sprinting with The Indian Flag, Fans Call Him ‘Evergreen’

Anil Kapoor is known for his flamboyant style and charisma. The Mr India actor is also regarded highly by fans and fitness freaks for staying so fit and evergreen even at the age of 65. After a successful reception of his recent flick ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’, Anil Kapoor has been keeping his fans hooked through interesting social media posts. To mark the occasion of the 75th year of Independence of India, the Nayak actor celebrated it in his own style.

On Monday, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a video which shows the energetic actor running on a playground while holding a tri-colour in his hands. Sporting trendy black gym wear, the actor looks as young as ever as he sprints for the nation to the tune of Vande Mataram. His caption read, “75 years of Indian Independence!!!Marching ahead with our heads held high! Jai Hind #indiaat75 #iday2022 #स्वतंत्रतादिवस #amritmahotsav." See the post here:

Seeing Anil Kapoor’s enthusiasm and zest for the country, several celebs and fans applauded him for his patriotic spirit. While model and actor Masaba Gupta commented with a tri-color emoji, his doting daughter Sonam Kapoor left multiple heart emojis. On the other hand, one of the fans of the Taal actor wrote, “Yaar desh Buddha hojayega, Anil Kapoor nahi. Evergreen Anil Kapoor ko salaam.Happy Independence Day(The country would turn old but not Anil Kapoor. Salute to the evergreen actor)", another fan commented, “You are fab! Jai hind". Someone also said, “Energetic One".

Recently, Anil Kapoor also celebrated the 23rd anniversary of Subhash Ghai’s directorial Taal. The actor had shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the film on Instagram. The versatile actor has also shared some interesting anecdotes about the film and penned a touching note in the caption. He wrote, “23 years of Taal! I will forever be grateful to have been a part of this iconic movie. In many ways, I was destined to do it, as my role was first offered to Govinda but ultimately came to me. It was Taal that Danny Boyle saw and my performance in it that made him offer me Slumdog Millionaire, I thank my lucky stars for the love and support of the phenomenally talented showman Subhash Ghai and for four hugely successful milestone films with him."

