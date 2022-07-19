Anil Kapoor Charged Highest Fees for Jugjugg Jeeyo? Here's What Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor Charged

Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, JugJugg Jeeyo has received a positive response from the audience as well as the critics. The star-studded film was released in the theatres on June 24. The movie has grossed around Rs 83.12 crore as it entered its fourth week. And now a recent report in an entertainment website revealed the detailed remuneration of the star cast.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama informed that the actors charged around Rs 40 crore for JugJugg Jeeyo. The highest remuneration was charged by veteran actor Anil Kapoor with Rs 10 crore. The veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and director Raj Mehta together charged around Rs 12 crore.

The veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took Rs 4 crore, Raj Mehta charged Rs 5 crore and Kiara bagged Rs 3 crore for the film. On the other hand, Varun did not charge a penny and worked solely on a profit-sharing basis. This makes up to Rs 33 crore as an expenditure. The remaining Rs 7 crore was distributed among the rest of the stars, Maniesh Paul, Tisca Chopra and Prajakta Koli.

The media outlet also mentioned that apart from Rs 40 crore spent on the cast, the production budget of the film was around Rs 50 crore. The film has received positive feedback from critics and audiences and continues to dominate multiplexes.

The film is bankrolled by Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Metha under the banner of Dharma Productions. It also marks the comeback of Neetu Kapoor to the big screens nearly after seven years. She last shared her screen space with her husband, late Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor in the 2013 film Besharam.

