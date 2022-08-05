Anil Kapoor Jokes He is Friendly With Taimur: We Are Doing a Film Together, He Plays My Father

Anil Kapoor is aging in reverse and there is no way one can disagree with us. The 65-year-old actor is giving competition to even youngsters when it comes to looks and fitness. In his recent appearance in the show Case Toh Banta Hai, the veteran actor joked about his agelessness and even said that he is doing a film with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, where the five-year-old kid will be playing his father.

During the episode, he was asked about his friend circle in the industry to which he named actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. Anil Kapoor also mentioned that he is friends with the youngsters as well including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Taimur Ali Khan.

Advertisement

Hearing Taimur’s name surprised Riteish Deshmukh, who is also a part of the show, to which Anil Kapoor replied, “Taimur and I are very friendly. In fact, we are doing a film together. He plays my father."

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show that features Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma, and Kusha Kapila. This show is India’s first court of comedy, where Riteish and Varun play the role of a public prosecutor and defense lawyer, while Kusha plays the judge who decides the fate of the biggest celebrities from Bollywood. It shows how Riteish, Varun, and Kusha deal with the cases of India’s most loved personalities, which include Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, and Badshah.

Advertisement

Talking of Anil Kapoor, the actor was last seen in the film JugJugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. He will next be seen in Animal, Fighter, and the sequel to No Entry.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here