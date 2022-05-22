Anil Kapoor Jumps as Karan Johar Tries to Touch His Feet at Jugjugg Jeeyo Trailer Launch, Watch Video

The trailer of Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo came out today. The film, which is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Now, a video from the trailer launch event has been doing the rounds, which will make you laugh out loud for sure.

It was from the moment where producer Karan Johar was calling the cast on stage. When Anil Kapoor was called, Karan Johar approached him and tried to touch his feet. And this was enough to make Anil Kapoor jump away from KJo. In fact, such was the impact that his shades fell down. He also gestured the producer to never try to do something like that, and went on to pick his shades and hug him. Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video. Check it out here:

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor might be a senior actor, but he sure knows how to look and be young. Taking to the comments section, people mentioned the same fact, and called Anil Kapoor evergreen. Some eagle eyed users also noticed the reaction of one of the guys standing behind, at the backstage and commented how serious he looked. People dropped laughing emojis as well.

The trailer of Jugjugg Jeeyo looked hilarious. In the trailer, we see that Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s chracters are seeking divorce and as the former tries to discuss it with his father (played by Anil Kapoor), he realises that he too is trying to get a divorce from his mother (played by Neetu Kapoor). All this unfolds as Prajakta Koli is getting ready to tie the knot.

Jugjugg Jeeyo will hit the theatres on the 24th of June, and boasts of a hilarious storyline, along with an emotional message.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.