Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit’s Hit Tezaab to Be Adapted into Modern Times Story, Producer Murad Khetani Confirms

Fans of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor starrer much-loved hit film Tezaab is set to be remade soon. The film’s producer Murad Khetani who has bought the rights to director N Chandra’s iconic hit will soon start the process of pre-production on this remake, as per a recent report.

While speaking to the ETimes, the film producer shared about the remake rights of Tezaab. “It is an iconic film and we will adapt the story to modern times when we make it," said Khetani.

However, before Khetani spoke about his vision to remake the film, Anil-Madhuri’s director N Chandra had contrasting views about the remake when during a previous interview.

Chandra had said, “The classics should not be touched and the reason for that is, those films were made in a certain period and the story was embedded and related to that time. Tezaab was about the social era and you cannot remake the era. You cannot replicate the film by putting it into another bottle."

“Tezaab is an iconic film and I don’t think it should be remade. Whether it’s me or someone else, aisi filmon ko chhedna nahi chahiye (one should not tamper with such films)," he added.

For the unversed, the movie that hit the theatres in 1988 also featured Chunky Pandey and Anupam Kher in prominent roles. The iconic song Ek Do Teen, which put Madhuri on the map, was one of the highlights of the film. Tezaab was the most successful film of 1988, as per a report.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri is currently seen as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane along with Dharmesh Yelande, Tushar Kalia. She will soon be making her digital debut with a series on Netflix named Finding Anamika where she will be seen sharing screen space with Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor. The series will be produced by Karan Jahar’s banner. According to reports, Finding Anamika is a drama series based on the life of an international superstar who suddenly goes missing. The story unfolds as the police and her loved ones go out looking for her.

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Netflix drama Thar which also features his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik and Mukti Mohan among others. The film started streaming on Netflix on 6 May. Anil’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo is set to hit the theatres on 24 June. He also has projects like Animal and Fighter in the pipeline.

