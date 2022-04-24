Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Sonam Kapoor's Pregnancy, Says She'll Be 'Passionate, Perfect Mother'

Anil Kapoor is all set to take on another role in his life — the actor will soon become a grandfather! Anil’s oldest daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first baby with her husband Anand Ahuja. While Anil had shared a post on Instagram to express his joy about becoming a grandpa, the actor has now opened up about Sonam’s pregnancy.

Speaking in a new interview, Anil confessed he got emotional when he learned about Sonam’s pregnancy. He was all praise for the Delhi 6 star. Calling her a perfectionist, Anil said he’s sure she’s going to become a passionate mother. He also revealed that while motherhood is on her mind, Sonam is also thinking about returning to work post her delivery.

“She’s a perfectionist in whatever she does. I’m sure she’d be a perfect mother, too. The way she has been, she has taken the aesthetics from her mother, grandmother, and her maasi (Kaveeta Bhambhani Singh), who’s an interior designer. So, all the women in the house had that [good taste]. And they’ve all been great mothers, wives, and homemakers, and Sonam will also be like that. Even professionally, all of them have worked all their lives," he said, speaking with Hindustan Times.

“Sonam also loves working. She’s a very passionate actor, wife and daughter, and would be a passionate mother now. She’s very generous and very giving. People just love her. She hasn’t had a [film] release for quite some time, but I’m sure she’s going to do even better films after she delivers and gets back to work. She’s looking forward to getting back to work soon," he added.

Sonam announced her pregnancy in March this year. Sharing pictures of her baby bump on Instagram, the actress surprised fans with the news. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018.

