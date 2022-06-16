Anil Kapoor Opens Up On Daughter Sonam Kapoor’s Pregnancy, Feels Moms Are ‘Overprotective’ These Days

Anil Kapoor will soon be a granddad. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Jugjugg Jeeyo, is expecting a grandchild from daughter Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja. In fact, the baby is due soon and Sonam even had her baby shower. Now, during the promotions of Jugjugg Jeeyo, Anil Kapoor opened up about Sonam’s pregnancy and also revealed that he feels moms are overprotective now.

Speaking with India Today, Anil Kapoor said, “I was emotional and happy when I got to know (about Sonam’s pregnancy). It is a beautiful thing. These days, moms are a little overprotective. When I overhear things from my wife, I feel you should not be too protective."

Anil, on Sonam’s birthday earlier this year, had wished her on Instagram and wrote, “Dear @sonamkapoor, If there’s anything that makes up for not being able to celebrate your birthday with you this year, it’s the anticipation that the next time we see you, we’ll be that much closer to holding our grandchild in our arms! Parenthood is a see saw between being happy for your children as they create their own lives and being sad that they’re not always around you anymore….you’ll see for yourself soon enough! Happy birthday my darling girl! We can’t wait to see you, Anand, and our little prince(ss) soon."

Sonam had revealed that she and Anand are expecting their first child in March this year. Posting a picture from her maternity shoot then, Sonam had written, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you, the couple wrote."

