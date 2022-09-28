Anil Kapoor Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on Her 93rd Birth Anniversary, Watch

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar on her 93rd birth anniversary. He shared a voice message that she left for him to serve as a reminder of her. Anil shared a video that has multiple pictures of the singer and a few pictures of them together with the loving message from Lata Mangeshkar playing in the background. The late singer blessed Anil Kapoor and praised his work in the voice note.

Take a look at his post:

Along with the video, Anil tweeted, “On Lata Ji’s birth anniversary just want the world to listen to the voice note which is one of my most treasured possessions.. she was not only the greatest singer but also thoughtful, encouraging and caring…great people never forget to be great human beings.…"

Lata Mangeshkar has contributed vocals to numerous songs featuring Anil Kapoor, including Naina Yeh Barse, Saath Jiyenge, Khat Likhna Hai Par Sochti Hoon, and others.

On Wednesday, Lata Mangeshkar was one of the top trending topics on Twitter as admirers paid respect to the singer by sharing old pictures and videos of her and recalling their own personal favourite songs that she had sung. Many notable people from the film and music industries, as well as from throughout the country, remembered her on social media.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a chowk in Ayodhya will be named after the legendary singer.

Similarly, a 40-foot veena, weighing 14 tonnes, was installed in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya as a tribute to the singer on her 93rd birth anniversary.

Lata Mangeshkar has received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Bharat Ratna for her outstanding work in the music industry. Her name was also listed in the Guinness Book of World Records with over 3,000 songs.

Anil Kapoor most recently appeared in the romance comedy JugJugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He will also be working alongside Ranbir Kapoor on Animal’s second shooting schedule, which is expected to start in the first half of October. In addition to Animal, Anil Kapoor is now working on the films Fighter and No Entry Mein Entry.

