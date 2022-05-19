Anil Kapoor Pens Note for His ‘Everything’ Sunita Kapoor On Anniversary: ‘Wish Everyone Gets to Live a Love Like Ours’

Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating 38 years of togetherness today, Anil and Sunita have always given us all major couple goals. And today, as they celebrate their anniversary, Anil Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for his wife.

Taking to Instagram, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor shared their pictures together. One is from the time when their three children- Rhea, Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan Kpaoor were kids. Captioning the post, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Happy Anniversary to my everything @kapoor.sunita! I wish everyone gets to live a love like ours! I’m so lucky to being growing young with you every year ☺️ Thank you for giving me three incredibly loving, fiercely independent and definitely crazy kids!"

He also added, “You are my heart & home…It’s hard to be away from you today for the first time in 48 years and I’m counting the days, minutes and seconds until we reunite in your favorite place I miss you and I love you! ♥️" See the post here:

The post touched the hearts of everyone. Reacting to the post, Sunita Kapoor wrote, “Love you the most ❤️❤️❤️" Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Happy Anniversary ♥️ This has to be the sweetest post ever. ♥️♥️♥️" Shilpa Shirodkar commented, “Happiest happiest anniversary to the sweetest couple I’ve known for the longest." Aisha Ahmed wrote, “Happy Anniversary, the words are everything!"

Earlier, Sunita Kapoor had shared a throwback picture, and wrote, “Happy Anniversary husband ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you’re my best friend , my human diary and my other half… here’s to us , to our love , to our hearts and to our dreams… and to many more adventures love you and miss you

Happy anniversary to Anil and Sunita Kapoor. Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Jugjugg Jeeyo. He will also be seen in Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

