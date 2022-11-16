Home » News » Movies » Anil Kapoor Posts Rare Throwback Pics With Birthday Girl Meenakshi Seshadri, Says 'Looking Forward To...'

Anil Kapoor Posts Rare Throwback Pics With Birthday Girl Meenakshi Seshadri, Says 'Looking Forward To...'

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to share priceless throwback pics with actress Meenakshi Sheshadri on the occasion of her birthday. He also penned a sweet note.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 12:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Anil Kapoor sends birthday wishes to Meenakshi Sheshadri.
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor celebrated Meenakshi Seshadri’s birthday by dropping throwback gems on Twitter. He took a trip down memory lane and posted a slew of throwback pictures of himself along with the actress. Anil and Meenakshi have co-starred in several films like Love Marriage and Meri Jung. The first picture featured Anil donning a white shirt and Meenakshi wearing red attire. The other photographs are still from their movies.

While sharing the Tweet, Anil penned, “Happy Birthday to one of the most disciplined and professional actresses I have had the pleasure of working with! Looking forward to seeing you start work again. Meenakshi Sheshadri have a great year ahead!" The post obtained a surfeit of reactions as the internet users swamped the comment section with wishes. One Twitter user wrote, “She’s living a simple life in the US these days. Happy birthday and best wishes Meenakshi!"

Another user articulated, “One of fav.. happy birthday Meenakshi Sheshadri ji. Your dialogue delivery, dance and facial expression, glamour are still crystal and clear in my memory. Really hope to see you again.”

Meanwhile, a third user wrote, “Awaragi is my all-time favourite intense love story Yours and Meenakshi Maam's chemistry sets the screen on fire. every time I watch it anytime, I watch it What a wonderful soulful performance by you both, and of course Govinda ji also Best Wishes and Good Luck.”

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's birthday wish for the actress here:

Meenakshi also worked with Anil Kapoor in films like Inteqam and Vijay, Aag Se Khelenge and Joshilaay, Awaargi, Amba and Ghar Ho To Aisa, among others.

first published: November 16, 2022, 18:54 IST
last updated: November 17, 2022, 12:41 IST
